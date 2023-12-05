Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Unknown bike-borne miscreant snatched purse of a woman sub-inspector (SI) when she was going for some work to Khalchian bazaar yesterday.

Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Khalilpur village in Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, is currently posted with the Amritsar (Rural) police. She was in plain clothes when the incident occurred.

The Khalchian police have registered a case in this regard. Harpreet told the police that she had come for some work in Khalchian bazaar when an unidentified motorcyclist with covered face snatched her purse. She had two mobile phones, keys of two cars, besides cash and other identity proofs in the purse.

ASI Rajwant Singh, investigating officer, said following complaint, the police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person. The CCTV footage of cameras was being scanned for finding any clues about the suspect.

In another incident, three unidentified persons snatched a bike and purse from Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Jhande village falling under the Kamboh police station on Sunday. He was going to his duty at Pingalwara branch in Manawala. Sukhdev said he was going on his motorcycle along the Jethuwal canal towards Vallah. He said three youths stopped him and said their bike had run out of fuel and asked him for petrol. They took out a pistol and snatched bike keys and purse from him. Later, they fled with his motorcycle.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against three suspects.