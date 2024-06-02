Woman, son among three killed in Tarn Taran road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 1

Three persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed in two different road accidents that happened in two different villages here on Friday. Besides, one person was injured.

In the first road accident that occurred on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road near Ghasitpur village, Sukhwinder Kaur (35), a resident of Dolewal village, and her son Amritpal Singh (16) were killed. Sukhwinder’s another son Harman Singh was injured in the accident that took place when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding oncoming four-wheeler.

Amritpal Singh was killed on the spot and his mother Sukhwinder Kaur succumbed to her injuries at the local Civil Hospital. Harman Singh has been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle, which has been impounded by the police. ASI Jaspal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Saturday.

In another case, Kishan Singh (47), a resident of Lauhuka, was killed on the spot in a road accident that took place on the Tarn Taran-Patti road near Jandoke village. Riding a motorcycle, he was hit by a Bolero when entered the main road from the village link road.

The vehicle driver has been identified as Major Singh of Lauhuka village. He has been booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, said ASI Gurpal Singh posted at the Sarhali police station. He fled the spot.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran