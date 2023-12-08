Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

Objecting to playing ‘vulgar’ songs on high decibel in the vehicle proved costly for a couple in Chhann Kohali village falling under the Bhindi Saida police station here.

Those booked were identified as Ranjit Singh, Buta Singh and Mehar Singh, all residents of the same village.

Agyapal Singh, investigating officer, said the accused were absconding and raids were on to nab them. He said a case under Sections 302, 325, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

Sukha Singh told the police that after the death of his first wife, he was married to Karamjit Kaur around 18 years ago. He said he had three children from the marriage, including a boy and two daughters. He said his neighbourers Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, used to park his SUV on the vacant space opposite his house. He said he used to play vulgar songs at high sound and he had objected to it as he had young girls in the house. The accused got angry over this.

He said on November 9 he along with his wife and children was sleeping in the verandah of the house when the accused came at around 11.30pm in Bolero pick-up (PB-10-DK-1168) and started playing songs at high sound. He said they were disturbed by the songs blaring at high volume. He said before they could understand anything, they rammed the vehicle inside their house.

He said he fell on the side and got his arm fractured while the vehicle ran over his wife Karamjit Kaur. She suffered grievous injuries while his children saved themselves by running on a side. The accused started shouting and challenging him. He said as his mother and other villagers rushed to the spot, the accused fled away.

They were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where Karamjit Kaur remained under treatment. She died on December 5.

Agyapal Singh said the poor family did not lodge a complaint earlier as the villagers had intervened and promised for their treatment. They hoped that Karamjit would survive. However, when she succumbed, a complaint was lodged.

Accused would listen songs at high volume

Sukha Singh told the police that after the death of his first wife, he was married to Karamjit Kaur around 18 years ago. He said he had three children from the marriage, including a boy and two daughters. He said his neighbourers Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, used to park his SUV on the vacant space opposite his house. He said he used to play vulgar songs at high sound and he had objected to it as he had young girls in the house. The accused got angry over this.