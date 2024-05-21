Woman’s purse snatched, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 20

A snatcher was arrested on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape on Sunday after snatching a woman’s purse in Kairon village. Assistant sub-inspector Didar Singh of the Patti police station said the victim, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was returning home on two-wheeler with her relative when two bike-borne persons snatched her purse. They also attempted to snatch her gold earrings.

When the victim tried to resist snatchers, they attacked her with a sharp weapon. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and managed to arrest one of the snatchers and recover the victim’s purse. He was identified as Inderjit Singh, a resident of Patti. His accomplice identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Kulla Road, Patti, managed to escape from the spot. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two suspects.

#Tarn Taran