Woman’s purse snatched, 1 held

Tarn Taran, May 20
A snatcher was arrested on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape on Sunday after snatching a woman’s purse in Kairon village. Assistant sub-inspector Didar Singh of the Patti police station said the victim, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was returning home on two-wheeler with her relative when two bike-borne persons snatched her purse. They also attempted to snatch her gold earrings.
When the victim tried to resist snatchers, they attacked her with a sharp weapon. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and managed to arrest one of the snatchers and recover the victim’s purse. He was identified as Inderjit Singh, a resident of Patti. His accomplice identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Kulla Road, Patti, managed to escape from the spot. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two suspects.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out
Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other