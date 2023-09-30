Woman's suicide case: Police book her partner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

Adding a twist to the woman suicide case, the police on Friday booked her partner on the charge of abetment to suicide, said the police.

He was booked following a complaint filed by the woman’s husband. Confirming the development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said further investigations were in progress.

A 30-year-old woman and her partner attempted suicide in a hotel room in the walled city area here on Wednesday night. While the woman died, her partner was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and is stated to be out of danger. The duo had reprotedly consumed phenyl to end their lives.

The man was identified as Ajay Kumar, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the duo was in a relationship and living in a rented accommodation in Gujjarpura area.

The incident came to light when the hotel authorities informed the police about it. They were found unconscious in the hotel room. They were taken to the hospital where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. They had booked the room on Wednesday.

A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ajay Kumar and further investigations were in progress. His statement would be registered once he was declared fit for giving statement, the police added.