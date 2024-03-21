Women accompany protesting farmers to Shambhu border

Amritsar, March 20
Following a call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Majdoor Morcha, groups of farmers, including women, from various villages of the region left for Shambhu Barrier to strengthen the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement of farmer unions here today. The farmers boarded trains from Amritsar railway station for Rajpura to reach Shambhu.
During the nationwide movement started by the two major forums, Kisan Majdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) from February 13, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) is continuously contributing to the Morcha under the leadership of district president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala and district secretary Gurlal Singh Mann. Thousands of farmers and labourers from Amritsar, Jandiala and Beas boarded trains for Shambhu Barrier throughout the day. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that the Central government has been ignoring the people, who are struggling for their rights. “Now, the electoral process for Lok Sabha elections has started in the country and farmers have decided to wage struggle for a long time. The agitation will continue in a peaceful manner until the demands are met. To strengthen the Morcha, more farmers and labourers are regularly joining the agitation. Today, a large number of women farmers left for Shambhu border to join the protest.”
Farmers and labourers, who left for the Morcha on the occasion, said that in view of the hot weather, they had arranged for fans and other required equipment. The Kisan leaders stated that according to the planning by the farmers’ organisation, the next batch will leave on March 30. District president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala appealed that on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, farmers should reach Shambu border on March 23 in maximum numbers. He said that on March 26, a Mahapanchayat will be held by farmers and tribals in Dausa, Rajasthan.
District treasurer Kandhar Singh Bhiewal, district leader Baldev Singh Baga, Sukhdev Singh Chatiwind, Balwinder Singh Rumanachak, Gurdev Singh Gaggomahal, Savinder Singh Rupowali and other zonal and village level leaders were present on the occasion.
