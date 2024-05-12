Women educated on face yoga techniques

Amritsar, May 11
Celebrating a day of appreciation, self-love and some secrets to get that healthy mom-glow, FICCI FLO hosted Vibhuti Arora, an entrepreneur and yoga expert, who conducted an engaging face yoga session with the members here on Saturday.
The event ‘Miracles of Motherhood’ was aimed at honouring mothers and celebrating their contributions. Vibhuti engaged women with her fun and holistic yoga-based activities while educating them on the face yoga techniques that she has been advocating. Featured in Shark Tank India’s latest season, pitching her idea of applying concepts of yoga into beauty and aesthetics, Vibhuti founded Face Yoga School India by House of Beauty. She has been acknowledged for her significant contributions to Face Yoga and has mentored over 500 students in diverse programmes tailored for seniors, children and individuals of all ages.
The workshop on Face Yoga by Vibhuti Arora provided attendees with a valuable insight into this practice and was well received by the members. Vibhuti shared how she advocates natural wellness and beauty practices, with her face yoga sessions as well as her brand of products that prioritises sustainable and natural way to hela and treat skin related problems. She pitched face yoga practices as alternative to cosmetic procedures that women are being served with in the market.
Additionally, FLO launched the FLO Privilege Card offering exclusive benefits to its members. “It serves as a priority pass for FLO members and a great Launchpad for FLO entrepreneurs. As part of its commitment to sustainability, FLO Amritsar also launched ‘ReWear’ campaign keeping the upcoming World Environment Day in mind. The initiative aims to promote sustainable fashion practices and raise awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu.
