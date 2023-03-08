Women’s Day observed at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The International Women’s Day was celebrated by the Khalsa College for Women, in association with the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. Tajinder Kaur Chhina, Director, Little Flower Senior Secondary School, Uchha Quila, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Surinder Kaur warmly welcomed the guests by presenting them with flowers. The first speaker of this programme was the Head of Punjabi Department, Prof Ravinder Kaur, who spoke about the contribution of women in Sikhism and the contribution of Guru Mahilas to society. Efforts being made for the development of women in Islam were shown through the documentary. Tajinder Kaur Chhina, while addressing the girl students on the occasion, said that women should get educated and gain knowledge and create resources to become financially self-sufficient.

Nat’l Mathematics Day celebrated

The Department of Mathematics of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated the National Mathematics Day today with support from the Punjab State Council of Science and Technology. Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU, was the chief guest for the event. Prof TD Narang, Prof Parminder Singh and other faculty members of the department were also present on the occasion. Prof Behl emphasised the importance of the use of innovative and practical methods in mathematics education. Prof Aggarwal, Emeritus Professor at Panjab University, Chandigarh, was one of the resource persons at the event. He discussed the importance of mathematics in today’s information technology age and emphasised the importance of abstract mathematics, coding theory and mathematical modelling in information technology. He also discussed the role that mathematics plays in the working of many modern technological devices. Dr Surinder Pal Singh Kainth from Panjab University, Chandigarh, delivered a lecture on the history of ‘pi’ and its importance in science and technology. He discussed various definitions of ‘pi’ that have existed throughout the history of mathematics. He also highlighted the various mathematical techniques that have developed over the years for the correct approximation of ‘pi’ and how the super computers are able to approximate ‘pi’ correctly up to millions of digits. During the event, a competition of students’ presentations was also held. Students from a number of colleges affiliated to the GNDU and from the Department of Mathematics, GNDU, participated enthusiastically in the presentation.

GNDU VC Sandhu releases book

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu has released a book titled ‘Samundranama’ by famous Punjabi writer Paramjit Mann. He said that Samundranama is a new addition to the world of Punjabi literature. Sarbjot Singh Bahl, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, was the special guest and Dr DR Bhatti (IPS Retired DGP Punjab Police), Dr Labh Singh Khiva (Former Dean, Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo) was the keynote speaker and Jaspal Mankhera (famous Punjabi writer) was the special guest. The coordinator of the event and the head of the department, Dr Manjinder Singh, said that this book by Paramjit Mann presents the experiences related to the sea for the first time to the Punjabi readers through the genre of prose. This book is a mixed genre work in which the dialogue of different cultures is presented. The chief speaker of the event, Dr Labh Singh Khiva, said that Paramjit Mann has presented the life experience of the Navy through his creation, in which the vastness, danger, fickleness and diversity of the sea have been penned. Jaspal Mankhera said that the work is related to three passages in which Samudranama, Safarnama and Zindangama are a combination. The author has depicted marine life and those experiences which become the cause of variability in human life. Paramjit Mann shared his life experiences and his creative process during the event.

Global CSE/IT students on tour

The Department of CSE/IT of the Global Group of Institutes organised an educational tour for the students of the third year to one of the leading technology companies of the region M/s Ansh Infotech, Ludhiana. The students were accompanied by faculty members, Bikramjeet Singh and Radhika Bansal, who guided them to derive maximum educational benefit from the visit. The visit provided the students with a hands-on experience and helped them in getting exposure to the latest technologies used in the Industry, especially cyber security and deep learning. The students were given a live demonstration of various cyber security and deep learning projects by the expert team at Ansh Infotech, who also explained to the students the concepts and demonstrated the techniques as to how these technologies are put to use in solving real world problems. At the culmination of the educational visit, each student was awarded an Industrial Visit Certificate by Ansh Infotech.

Flower fest at Khalsa College

A three-day Amritsar flower show and millet festival ‘Spring-2023’ was organised by the Botanical and Environmental Science Society of Post Graduate Botany Department of Khalsa College. A national seminar was also organised on the topic, ‘Importance of Miltis in the changing season’. Dr Mehal Singh warmly welcomed the speakers and the participants of the programme and explained the nutritional properties and health benefits of the millet to the students. Dr Rajbir Singh, the Administrative Secretary of the programme, said that cultivation of millets requires 70 per cent less water than rice, takes half the time of wheat and requires 40 per cent less energy in processing. These are hardy crops that can withstand very hot conditions. Gurmukh Singh, a farmer from millets associated with the Krishi Virasat Mission, as the keynote speaker on the occasion, highlighted the importance of millets in the treatment of various diseases in his speech about millets. Millets are a very diverse group of small-seeded grass, grown throughout the world as a cereal crop, forage, and grain for human consumption.