Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 15

While addressing a group of voters, mostly women in a narrow street outside Chattiwind Gate, a couple of youth approached SAD candidate Talbir Singh Gill to visit their Ayodhya Das gali. He heartily obliged after concluding his address. They showed him the street which remains kutcha even after so many years. Their repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears. He went along with them at the end of the street and returned to point out the omission of vital amenity. He assured to take up the cause after winning the seat.

My both namesake rivals are worthless. They did not visit the residents during the Covid-19-induced crisis. Electorates here are equally aware of the fact as I have been working with them for the last three years. So, I do not have any real rival in any of these candidates. Talbir Singh Gill, SAD candidate from Amritsar South

In his address, he stressed that they would have this advantage of direct accessibility. “I am not a star who will vanish after winning the seat. My accessibility will be an undeniable fact.” His entry has turned the Amritsar South into a three-cornered fight which was earlier a pocket borough of Inderbir Singh Bolaria. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar of Aam Aadmi Party is attempting for the second time to win the constituency. Its sitting MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria is seeking the mandate for the fourth time. Harjinder Singh Thekedar of the Punjab Lok Congress is also contesting this time. Even as a Congress candidate he had won the 2002 Assembly election from this seat but this time he is considered a light weight.

So when talking about his opponents Gill did not discuss him at all. “My both namesake rivals are worthless. They did not visit the residents in their time of Covid-19 induced crisis. Electorates here are equally aware of the fact as I have been working with them for the past three years. So I do not have any real rival in any of these candidates,” remarked the first timer who is considered a close aide of senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.