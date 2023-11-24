Work at govt offices disrupted for 16th day

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 23

Work at government offices remained paralysed on the 16th day as clerical staff in different department offices continued their three-week pen-down strike. The striking employees held a demonstration against the state government at the district administrative complex.

Punjab State Ministerial Services Union district branch president Gursewak Singh Sran and general secretary Angerj Singh Sandhu said the employees warned the government that if their demands were not met, the employees would have no option but to go on strike for indefinite period.

The leaders said the employees have been fighting for the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), release of the dearness allowances (DA) instalments that have been stopped, withdrawal of the letters issued on January 15, 2015 and full pay and allowances to the employees during their probation period and the reinstatement of the 4-9-14 ACP scheme.

They said the employees of the DC, SDM and tehsil offices as well as the clerical staff of all the departments, including the revenue, education, roadways, agriculture, irrigation, revenue, health and excise and taxation departments, were taking part in the strike.

The union leader also announced that they would organise a protest march and burn effigy of the state government on Friday in Tarn Taran town.

