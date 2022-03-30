Work begins on creating tech vocab for engg courses in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Guru Nanak Dev University and Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission (Ministry of Education, Government of India), New Delhi, jointly started a five-day workshop to create technical vocabulary of engineering subject in the Punjabi language here on Monday. It was started under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The workshop will be held daily till April 1 and will engage a team of language experts and academicians in establishing a technical vocabulary in Punjabi that will later be adopted in various technical institutions.

Prof Hardeep Singh, Dean (Academic Affairs), said the workshop was an important step towards the efforts being made by the university for the systematic development of the Punjabi language.

Workshop coordinator Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, while sharing this information, said the purpose of this workshop was to create a multi-technical vocabulary of engineering subject in Punjabi.

“It will be the first step in making the Punjabi language a medium of higher education in science and technology subjects. We aim to construct technical vocabulary of related subjects in Punjabi. Only then can it be possible to not only translate but also compose books in Punjabi on these subjects,” said the workshop coordinator.

Ashok Selvatkar, Assistant Director, Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission, who is one of the experts on the panel, said the development of regional languages as a medium of higher education was an important objective in the education policy of the Government of India. —

