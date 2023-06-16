Work on building under construction stopped by MC in Guru Nanak Nagar

Amritsar, June 15
The ongoing work at a commercial building on the railway road has been stopped by the staff of the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation. Due to the construction work, cracks developed in the an adjoining building in Guru Nanak Nagar.
The employees of the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation stopped the construction by visiting the spot following the orders of the district administration.
MTP Vijay Kumar stated that keeping in view the safety of the people, permission was given to the builder to construct the retaining wall. Despite this, the builder started work but did not construct the retaining wall.
Taking action following the violation, the Municipal Corporation staff issued instructions to stop the work.
