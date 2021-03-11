Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 10

Even two years after inauguration, there is not much development in the surface-based 24x7 water supply projects.

The ongoing construction of the water treatment plant is also going on at a snail’s pace and is expected to complete after a long delay.

The authorities concerned claim that there was no scarcity of funds, but the works proposed to complete in the first phase started with delay due to formalities and NOCs. As per the proposal, the construction of the water treatment plant and distribution lines would be installed in the first phase. These distribution lines would be connected with the existing overhead water tanks and tubewell points. Then, the further door to door connectivity lines would be installed in the second phase.

Mahesh Khanna, chairman, subcommittee on water and sewerage of MC, said: “I have written several letters to Secretary, Local Bodies, to deploy a project officer in the city. Everything is between the private construction company and the government and both are in Chandigarh. We are paying for this project, but can’t monitor its development. The project started with a delay and there is still nothing visible on the ground even after two years. It should be a time-bound project and tender authority should be in Amritsar to keep a close eye on the project.”

Satinder Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Operation and Maintenance of MC, said: “The construction of the Water Treatment Plant at Vallah is going on. The surveys have been conducted. There is delay in implementation, but it is not due to funding. It is a World Bank project and they thoroughly take care of the social and environmental aspects. There is a long procedure to get approvals for drawing from the agencies concerned. Moreover, we have to get NOCs from several government departments such as the Forest Department, Irrigation Department, National Highways Authority of India, PWD, and others. It takes time to start a project. Now, things will get visible on the ground soon.”

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had inaugurated the first phase of the surface water project worth Rs 722 crore on February 22, 2020. The entire project would cost around Rs 2,200 crore and will help in providing clean water.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the lending arm of the World Bank Group, would finance 70 per cent of the cost and the rest would be borne by the Punjab Government.

The proposal