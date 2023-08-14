Work on cleaning sewer lines begins in Chheharta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

With the local authorities initiating efforts to clean the sewerage pipes connecting the Chheharta area with the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Khaparkheri, residents are hopeful of getting rid of the problem of overflowing sewers and flooding during the rains.

A large part of the area had faced huge trouble during the rainy season earlier as the streets were inundated with sewage and rainwater. Inaugurating the work here on Sunday, Amritsar West MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu said the residents of the area had to face trouble, so he approached the Local Bodies Minister and Rs 1.65 crore was released for the cleaning of the STP and sewerage pipes.

Sandhu said nearly 4-km-long sewerage line from Gumanpura to Khaparkheri was not given any connection. “It is surprising that the line was laid, but it was not connected to the STP which led to accumulation of water in the area,” said the MLA.

Sandhu said the cleaning of sewerage lines using super suction machines had also begun. New water pipes would be laid in the area to avoid contamination of water.

The area residents had earlier staged protests on various occasions to highlight the problem of sewerage lines and contamination of drinking water with sewerage water.