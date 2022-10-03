Work on ICCC project yet to begin

Amritsar, October 2
The Integrated Control Command Control (ICCC) project, which was inaugurated under the Smart City project at the Municipal Corporation office by Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on August 13, has yet to see the light of day.
Under the project, 1,115 CCTVs are to be installed at 409 sites at a cost of Rs 91 crore. This project will be carried out by AEC International Limited Company. A command and control centre was set up by the company at the MC office in Ranjit Avenue, which is currently not functional. Besides, CCTVs were installed at some sites and are lying closed.
As per the private company hired for the installation and operation, work on the ICCC system would be completed by December 30 and operation and maintenance of this system will also be done by the company for four years. The design of poles for the installation of CCTV cameras has not been approved yet. The MC launched the incomplete project. Minister Nijjar launched Integrated Control Command System by installing cameras on the un-approved poles.
