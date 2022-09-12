Work on Rs 63-crore skywalk plaza outside gurdwara to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 11

The work on Rs 63-crore skywalk project outside Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib will be started soon. The length of the skywalk will be 460 metres from Gurdwara Ramsar to Chattiwind Chowk. It would be 6 metres wide and 7 meters high from the road. There would be 16 staircases, 16 escalators and seven lifts in the skywalk plaza.

Smart City officials claimed that under the theme “World Class Tourism Destination” for the holy city, infrastructure near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib is being facelifted by providing modernistic skywalk plaza duly incorporating façade to incorporate Sikh heritage.

Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib has a footfall of 40,000 to 50,000 pilgrims daily. The devotees have to cross the road for access to the gurdwara, not only it is inconvenient but also often leads to minor accidents, traffic chaos and resultant traffic congestion. The project involves multiple foot overbridges (MFOBs), sky walk plaza as the appropriate pedestrian crossing facility in front of the gurdwara with pedestrian drop off and pickup points. Plaza would integrate entry and exit points through staircases, escalators, elevators for the ease of pedestrian movement.

Provision of facilities and amenities such as toilets, tourism info centre and police posts shall ensure safety and convenience for devotees. Development of the plaza through themed landscape shall enhance the beauty and effective usage of the plaza.

Tendering process for the project is going on for a long time but it is not completed yet. There are four companies that have shown interest in the bidding. Technical verification of these four companies is going on. Thereafter, the financial bid will be opened soon.

Project includes 16 staircases, 7 lifts