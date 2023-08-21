Work unitedly to help people hit by floods: Laxmi Kanta Chawla

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla has exhorted the leaders of all political parties to shun the politics of picking holes in the ruling party during a natural calamity like floods.

In a note issued here on Sunday, Laxmi Kanta Chawla asked them to shun their differences and work unitedly to rescue the people trapped by floods. She said when the state and its people were in trouble, the practice of condemning the ruling party must be abandoned.

She said the natural calamity was causing losses to commoners, especially farmers. Hundreds of villages and over eight districts of the state were affected by the floods. She appreciated the role of the Army and the National Disaster Reesponse Force in protecting the life and property of public.

She exhorted people from all sections of society and political parties to come out to help people affected by the floods.

#BJP