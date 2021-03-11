Workers seek regular jobs

Tarn Taran, August 16
Contract workers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department under the banner of ‘Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha’, Punjab, wearing black badges organised a protest march on the 75th Independence Day here on Monday. The workers were demanding regular jobs. They said they had been working with the department for the past 15 years on a meagre salary.
