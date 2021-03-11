Workshop at Government Medical College marks World Thalassemia Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The Department of Paediatrics in association with the Amritsar Academy of Paediatricians organised a workshop to mark World Thalassemia Day at Government Medical College here on Sunday.

GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan, head paediatrics Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Narinder Singh and other senior faculty members were present on the occasion. Children suffering from the disease also presented a dance on this occasion.

Dr Rajiv Devgan said thalassemia was an inherited blood disorder and the patients required regular blood transfusions. Children born with the disease required regular blood transfusions and medical care.

Dr Manmeet Sodhi said they had earlier organised a blood donation camp during which 80 units were collected. She said every healthy person should inculcate the habit of donating blood twice a year. She said donating blood was the easiest way to save someone’s life. Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, assistant professor (paediatrics), said Rotary Club president Sarika Kapila presented thalassemia kits for blood transfusion of children suffering from the disease.