Workshop for teachers held

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A two-day workshop for teachers was organised at Universal Academy with the objective to ‘Reach the Unreached’. Dr Sanjeev Kumar Kochar, the resource person, talked about the new education system to make education accessible. He encouraged teachers to remain positive and show good attitude towards each other. He urged them to work as a team and cooperate with each other and be role model for the students. He stressed on a disciplined and intelligent student because the future depends on them.

School celebrates Annual Day

Amritsar: The annual day of Revel Dale Public school, Rangarh (Attari), was conducted with a lot of gusto and fervour. The theme of the function was “Gratitude”. Different presentations based on the theme were staged by the students. A total of 1,600 students participated in different stage performances. The basic thought that was projected in the presentations was that we are all guided, mentored and protected by our parents, teachers, grandparents and God at different stages of our life. On the occasion prizes were given away to 400 students.

DAV student attends Yachting camp

The All India NCC Yachting Regatta was conducted recently at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre at INS Chilka. The Deputy Director General of Odisha Commodore Somen Banerjee was the chief guest and Brig Nischal Sood, Brig (Trg) from DG NCC graced the closing ceremony. As many as 102 cadets, both boys and girls from 17 directorates representing all the states of our country, participated whole heartedly in the Regatta. There were total 51 SD (boys) and 51 SW (girls) cadets, who participated in the event. Swimming test was conducted for all cadets. The championship was conducted as per the international sailing rules. Rubinderjit Singh of DAV College, Amritsar, was the only cadet to join this mega event from Amritsar district.

SRA conducts quiz competitions

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School organised a quiz on science and environment in everyday life. Students of classes XI & XII participated in it. The quiz comprised of five teams in total. Davinderjeet Kaur, Sakshi Sharma and Gurnoor Kaur from team D bagged the 1st position. Harmolak Singh, Akshita and Nikita Nirala of team E stood 2nd. Khusboo, Khushant Arora and Ritika Saini from team B won third position. Principal Neetu Sharma appreciated the endeavours of the students giving away the prizes, she urged the students to participate in all such activities and competitions as these help in all round development of personalities and shun diffidence.

30 get jobs in placement drive

Tech Mahindra, a part of Mahindra Group, conducted campus placement drive at the Global Group of Institutes. The company, which deals in communications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, banking and financial services, retail, energy, travel, transportation, hospitality and public sector etc. shortlisted over 30 students for absorption in its various arms to be appointed as associate-customer support. These students were picked up from amongst over hundred students of B.Tech. (All Streams), Diploma (All Streams), BCA, BBA, BCom, BHMCT, BTTM, Agriculture and MBA as part of the placement drive. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice Chairman, Global Group of Institutes, congratulated the selected students and lauded the role played by the training and placement cell of the institute.

Students excel in Science Congress

Students of Bhavans SL Public School excelled at the 30th District Level Children’s Science Congress (2022-23). The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, organised the event in collaboration with PG Department of Zoology, Khalsa College, Amritsar. Suhana and Hardik, who were part of the senior team along with Siya and Vaibhav from Junior Team, secured first position by excelling in series of competitive events. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla expressed congratulated the winners and their mentors. /OC