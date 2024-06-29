Workshop held on personality development

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 28

A workshop on personality development and ‘Jaadui Pitara’ was organised for the staff of Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, here on Friday under the guidance of Principal Jasbeer Kaur Sidhu. The workshop aimed to equip staff members with essential skills and techniques to enhance their personality and unlock their potential.

The coordinators and language teachers conducted the workshop, covering topics such as effective communication, time management and goal setting, along with stress management and well-being. The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ session focused on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), imposed under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), which emphasises practical learning for the foundational stage (age-group 3-8). The instructors highlighted various resources and their effective use for the holistic development of children.

The staff members actively participated in interactive sessions, group discussions and activities, making the workshop an enriching experience.

