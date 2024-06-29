Workshop held on personality development

Tarn Taran, June 28
A workshop on personality development and ‘Jaadui Pitara’ was organised for the staff of Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, here on Friday under the guidance of Principal Jasbeer Kaur Sidhu. The workshop aimed to equip staff members with essential skills and techniques to enhance their personality and unlock their potential.
The coordinators and language teachers conducted the workshop, covering topics such as effective communication, time management and goal setting, along with stress management and well-being. The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ session focused on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), imposed under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), which emphasises practical learning for the foundational stage (age-group 3-8). The instructors highlighted various resources and their effective use for the holistic development of children.
The staff members actively participated in interactive sessions, group discussions and activities, making the workshop an enriching experience.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...