Workshop held on pneumonia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

The district Health Department organised workshop to create awareness regarding pneumonia under the Health Ministry’s Social Awareness and Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) programme here on Tuesday.

District Immunization Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan said awareness among parents about the symptoms of pneumonia could help in reducing mortalities among children due to the disease. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur said the department was giving training related to pneumonia to all community health officers.