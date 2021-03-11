Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The CSE/IT Department of Global Group of Institutes organised a workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The workshop was conducted by Anshu Aneja, Director of Ansh Infotech and Kriti Bhatia - AI and ML expert. During the course of interaction in the workshop the students were made aware of various practical concepts of artificial intelligence and its types. The workshop focused not just on theoretical knowledge but also drew the attention and interest of the students through practical demonstration of various machine learning and deep learning models. The experts explained the hand gesture recognition software through computer vision, automated search preferences, tumour detection algorithm etc. The students freely interacted with the experts and also tried their hands at the experiments by participating in the projects personally.

Seminar on sports injuries held

BBK DAV College for Women organised a seminar on ‘How to Tackle Sports Injuries’. The seminar began with a lecture by Dr Ramandeep Kaur, BPT, MPT (Sports) Physiotherapist, Amandeep Hospital. She gave a lecture on types of sports injuries and their prevention, and made the students aware about the faculty techniques of exercise. Further, she used illustrative means to expound the meticulous ways to exercise and to strengthen the muscles. She also told the students about the Female Athlete Triad and accentuated the need to maintain apposite level of hydration and nutrition in the body. Sweety Bala, Head, Department of Physical Education, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the guests for sharing their expertise and Dr Amandeep Kaur, Department of Physical Education compared the proceedings of the seminar.

Seven day workshop inaugurated

A seven days hands on training programme was inaugurated at the department of Chemistry Guru Nanak Dev University. The programme is being organised under the STUTI programme of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India in continuity to celebrations of the 75 years of Indian Independence, Azadi-ka-Amrit Mahotsav. Dr Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Prof, Department of Chemistry and Director Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation facility (SAIF) and Central Instrumentation Facility, Panjab University Chandigarh, said DST has started this programme to train researchers in India by utilising the infrastructure developed using the Government of India funds at various educational institutes.