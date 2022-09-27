Workshop on communal harmony held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 26

The Punjab and Chandigarh branch of the Bharat Gian Vigian Samiti organised a workshop on ‘Need of communal harmony for healthy society’ at Kallha village. Dr Shyam Sunder Deepti state president of Bharat Gian Vigian Samiti, Dr Inderjit Kaur Patron of the All Indian Pingalwara Society, Jagwinder Singh Lehri, District Education Officer (Elementary), Danial B Das property manager of diocese of Amritsar, Pastor Samual Mattu were among those who addressed the occasion.

Dr Inderjit Kaur in her address said selfishness and arrogance of human beings were the main cause for the destruction of communal harmony in the society. She stressed on to follow the path shown by our saints and Gurus.

Dr Deepti in his address said capitalism was the main cause for the disintegration of joint families and was the root cause of communal disharmony too.

Speakers also called to strengthen family and social relationships.