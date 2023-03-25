Workshop on improving teaching skills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School organised a workshop for teachers on the subject of 21st century teaching skills. The session was conducted by Rajiv Kumar Sharma, principal, Spring Dale Senior School. He said continuous developments in the field of technology have led to modernisation and students are becoming self-centered. “Phenomena such as antisocial behaviour in pupils, tension, non-cooperation, egoism and gender discrimination are increasing. To solve these problems, it is necessary to teach ethical values ??along with academic skills to them,” he said. The speaker advised teachers to be a role model for students, make an emotional connection with them, understand them, teach them anger management and inculcate feelings of love and brotherhood in them. He advised that attention should also be paid to the EQ of students in addition to their IQ. School principal Anita Bhalla thanked Rajiv Sharma for the session.

National Mathematics Day

SciRox-Science Club of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated National Mathematics Day. The event was held in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Jatinder Kaur, mentor, SciRox-Science Club and Head, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, briefed about the event and shared information about the activities of the club. The celebration included student seminars by college students of Amritsar, model exhibition by school students of Amritsar and lectures by some experts. Dr Jitender Singh, associate professor, Department of Mathematics, was the main speaker of the day and delivered a talk on ‘Some ingenious mathematics proofs’. He narrated the story of Srinivasa Ramanujan in his address and told students how he wrote important mathematical proofs despite facing health issues. Dr Singh introduced students to some proofs given by Ramanujan and explained them to students. Ten students were also awarded cash prizes on the occasion.

DAV pupil stands first in GNDU results

Guru Nanak Dev University declared the first semester’s results of MA History. Students of DAV College performed well in the examinations. Shweta Thakur, a student of MA-I, stood first in the university by scoring 319 marks out of 400. College principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, vice-principal Dr Daizy Sharma, History HoD Dr Babusha Maingi and other faculty members of the history department congratulated Shweta for her achievement.

Seminar on anti-drug awareness

Jagat Punjabi Sabha Canada’s state unit organised a one-day anti-drug awareness seminar at RR Bawa College, Batala, in collaboration with college principal Dr Ekta Khosla. Navdeep Kaur Gill, Civil Judge, Senior Division, was the chief guest on the occasion. Gill expressed her views related to sexual harassment and made girl students aware of their legal rights. She said girls should immediately take legal recourse in relation to any potential physical harassment happening to them because the courts have strictest laws for the safety of women in India. She also advised them to not misuse the laws while exercising their rights. District Guidance Counsellor Parminder Singh Saini and industrialist Gourav Sally made the students aware about the harmful effects of drugs and asked them to make people around them aware of their ill-effects as well.

Photography Workshop at GNDU

The Department of Mass communication at Guru Nanak Dev University organised a seminar on the current aspects of media and a workshop on photography in the Guru Nanak Bhawan auditorium of the university. Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, welcomed chief guests Ravinder Singh Robin (journalist), Ravinder Bawa (journalist), Shahnaz Jolly Kaura (Programme executive and Head, AIR). Prof Behl informed the audience about the achievements of the university and the connection of mass communication with biological evolution and the role of media as a crucial tool in shaping society. The first session started with a discussion on the changing trends in mobile journalism in which Ravinder Singh addressed the futuristic approach of mobile journalism and the changing shape of journalism. The second session focused on the importance of radio, opportunities in All India Radio (AIR) and the basics of photography and operations of a DSLR.