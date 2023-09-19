Workshop on life-saving skills, first aid organised

Tarn Taran, September 18
A workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid was conducted at Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, on Monday. The teaching and administrative staff, bus drivers and students of Grade VIII to Grade X were given inputs regarding the safety measures to be adopted while driving on the road.
A team from Amandeep Hospital led by Dr Gurbir and Ridhima, Swati Sood management trustee Dr Sanjeev K Kochar, head of the institution, imparted knowledge about commonly occurring situations in our day to day life.
The students and teachers were told about the need to remain calm in adverse situations and how to give basic medical aid to anybody, if required. A hands-on training was demonstrated in CPR and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, choking, vertigo, fits etc by the team.
