Workshop on preventing sexual harassment at workplace held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

A training programme to prevent sexual harassment at workplace has been conducted in the Municipal Corporation office here.

The training programme was organised under the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project with the support of the World Bank in which officers and staff of different departments of Municipal Corporation, officials of Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Project and staff of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) company participated.

Kuldeep Singh Saini, manager of Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Project, said the main objectives of the training programme were to increase working capacity of MC employees, creating awareness regarding laws applicable in workplace and construction works and providing information about redressal of complaints on MSeva portal.

Health and safety expert Dr Monika Sabharwal said every year, about 1.70 crore accidents occur on the construction sites in India, out of which 45,000 accidents were fatal. “But by adopting necessary precautions and following rules, such accidents can be reduced by 98%.”

Usha Kapoor said working women should be informed about their rights. “Because women often unable to complaint about sexual harassment in workplaces due to lack of information and social pressure.”

Earlier, MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said the training session had been planned to prevent sexual harassment, follow health and safety standards in construction work and redressal public grievances in effective manner.

