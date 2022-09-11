Workshop on Technical vocab held

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University, in collaboration with Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), conducted its third offline workshop for creating a glossary for scientific and technical terminologies in the School of Punjabi Studies today. In the inaugural session, the coordinator for the workshop, Dr Manjinder Singh welcomed the guests. Dr Manjinder Singh highlighted the achievements of the previous two workshops conducted earlier. The experts from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Central University, Bathinda; Punjabi University, Patiala; NIT, Jalandhar; are participating in the five-day workshop to fulfill the objectives of creating a glossary.

Skill development workshop at KCET

A five-day workshop was held at the KCET to enhance the job prospects of the students. College Director (Dr) Manju Bala said students enthusiastically participated in all the sessions. The IBT resource persons guided them about aptitude skills, communication skills, and gave them suggestions to help them pass competitive examinations. The students were made aware of the nuances of various competitive examinations, aptitude test, general knowledge, skills to pass the interview and communication skills.

Teacher’s day programme conducted

Khalsa College Chawinda Devi organised a Teacher’s Day programme in which Class XI and Class XII and Bachelor’s students presented cultural events. Students recited poems, did mimicry, performed bhangra, and so on. During the function, Principal Gurdev Singh motivated the students to respect their teachers and asked them to keep learning. In his message to the teachers, he urged them to adopt a dedicated and positive attitude towards the students. At the end of the ceremony, the cake was cut by Principal Gurdev Singh. Group college teachers and students were present on this occasion.

Literature Conclave organised

A DAV Literary Conclave was organised at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road. Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University, Deep Davinder and dramatist Suvidha Duggal were among the panelists for the conclave. Dr Pallavi Sethi Principal DAV Public School laid emphasis on literature and its impact on education and young minds. She said, “Literature is a highly acclaimed field of study. The purpose of hosting the conclave with celebrated writers and literary personalities is to encourage the students to inculcate the habit of reading books. It is one of the most best ways to improve language and skills, to strengthen one’s analytical skills, and to inspire creativity and knowledge”.

A panel discussion was also held. Eminent writer Kulwant Singh Suri, Deep Davinder and Suvidha Duggal, an alumnus of the school, shared their individual journeys with the students and the impact it had on their personality.

Tarn Taran student clears NEET

Tarn Taran: Prabhsimran Singh Ahluwalai, a student of the local Government Senior Secondary School, who had passed Class XII with 491 (98.2%) marks, has cleared the NEET-UG exam. The NEET results were declared on Thursday. Prabhsimran Singh got 655 out of total 720 marks in NEET. Harbhagwant Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary), wished Singh well. tns/oc