Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A one day workshop on “Tools and Techniques of Coral Draw” was organised by PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production, DAV College. The resource person of this workshop was Prof Rajinder Singh Minhas of Computer Department. He apprised the students of Journalism and Multi-media about the working of Corel Draw. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of the college said DAV College conducts various short term courses and workshops from time to time so that skill development work is being done successfully among the students. He said that the one who is always ready to learn, he is rich in self-confidence. For this new technology is best for career and employment. Prof Rajinder Minhas said Corel Draw is a powerful graphic design software tool, which is extensively used in creative projects.

Seminar on Career Guidance

A seminar on Career Guidance was organised at Khalsa College of Law. Karan Deep Roy, Senior Branch Manager IDP Education, was the resource person for the seminar. Dr Jaspal Singh, Director-cum-Principal of the college, gave detailed information about the counseling being provided by IDP to the students after IELTS and purpose of the seminar. University of Law, London, International Recruitment, Manager Shweta, was also one of the speakers at the seminar. She told about the different courses of law being conducted by the university to the students about taking higher education in London and then practicing. She also shared information about the fees and scholarships for the courses being conducted by the university. On this occasion Aanchal Sachdeva from IDP answered the questions asked by the students.

Student gets Betian Da Sanman award

Deepika Sandhu, a student of Class VIII of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School, under Khalsa College Governing Council brought laurels to the school and her parents by securing 95 per cent marks in primary level examination and 94 per cent in middle class examination. For her academic performance, school principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal while congratulating the girl student said that the said promising girl has secured first and second position in speech competition for past three years as well. She said in the competition organised by Guru Ramdas Avtar Parv Committee dedicated to the Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Ramdas, she has won the first place in poetry recitation and has won the award Betiyan Da Sanman award as well. Principal Nagpal while felicitating the student and congratulating other girl students also encouraged them to move forward in future.