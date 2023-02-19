Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A workshop on video-editing techniques was organised under a skill-enhancement programme at DAV College. The workshop was a joint venture of the PG Department of Computer Science and IT and PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the workshop was planned to provide in-depth knowledge of tools and techniques required for video editing to students. The keynote speaker on the occasion was Canada-based video editor and director, Sushant Sharma.

MoU SIGNED FOR SKILL ENHANCEMENT

Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, for faculty skill enhancement. The MoU aims at bettering quality of technical education. It focuses on teachers’ training that combines the best practices from education, social work, career counseling and technology training. The MoU was signed by directors of both institutes, Prof Shyam Sundar Pattnaik, Director, NITTTR and Manju Bala, Director, KCET. Prof Pattnaik said the main aim of NITTTR is to improve the competence of teachers so that they can provide the latest and upgraded knowledge to students.

JOB FAIR AT SWAROOP RANI COLLEGE

Mega Rozgar Mela will be organised on February 22 by the District Employment and Business Bureau with the support of SR College for Women. Vikram Jeet, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau, said in the mega job fair, famous companies from all sectors will participate. The educational qualification for the candidates participating in this mega job fair will be Class XII to graduation and above. Both boys and girls can participate in the job fair. Interested aspirants can report from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Seminar on Dr Ambedkar’s Vision

A national seminar on Dr Ambedkar’s economic vision and changing contours of the Constitution of India will be organised on February 22 at Guru Nanak Bhawan of Guru Nanak Dev University by the Dr BR Amedkar chair in collaboration with Department of Laws. Dr Kuldip Kaur, professor, Dr BR Ambedkar chair and Dr Pawan Kumar, professor and head of Law Department said Ronki Ram, Professor, Shaheed Bhagat Singh chair, Panjab University, Chandigarh, will deliver the keynote address while Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor will preside over the inaugural session and Prof Jaspal Singh, Director, Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar will deliver the valedictory address.