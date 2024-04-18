World Autism Awareness Month: GNDU’s special education students launch 8 projects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

The Department of Education of Guru Nanak Dev University observed World Autism Awareness Month with the inauguration of exhibitions of eight projects — PECS Scrapbook, Word Board on learning Disability, Little Room for Early Intervention Child, Sensory Board, Tangible mode of India Map, Sensory Stimulation Little Room, PECS key Chain Communication Mode, Literacy in play way method (TLM) and Biodata Bar code for special need children — prepared by students of BEd Special Education (MD) of the department.

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The exhibition was aimed at making education inclusive that was enhancing the skills (span of attention, orientation, sensory integration, concept formulation and communication) for CWSN, irrespective of disabilities. These projects aim to facilitate the students, teachers, special educators and children with special needs.

The day began with a series of awareness programmes with the special invited students from DAV Red Cross Bhawan, Muskan Bhawan School and Saksham Bhawan School of special students where individuals with autism, their families, and supporters came together to promote inclusivity and acceptance. Talent shows and panel discussions to highlight the achievements and contributions of individuals with autism were organised by the Department of Education.

Saksham Bhawan School has set up a stall to sell the hand-made products prepared by the special students of the school.

Students of BEd Special Education (MD) played a skit named “PARWAZ” on the theme of disability. Ankita, a student pursuing BEd special education (MD), also showcased a documentary on the awareness of autism and collected the review from various stakeholders, for disseminating the information regarding Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Prof (Dr) Amit Kauts said the purpose of the day was to spread awareness about autism as a disorder and support those who are suffering from it. “It is a global health care event that focuses on acceptance, support, and inclusion of autistic people and advocacy of their rights. International Autism Awareness Day is commemorated around the world annually on April month. The day can be used to raise awareness and mobilise support for critical issues pertaining to the inclusion of persons with determination in society and development. Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights sustainable development and peace and security,” he said.

Prof Deepa Sikand Kauts, Dean (Faculty of Education), in her concluding remarks said according to the latest estimates, approximately 1 in 65 children in India are diagnosed with autism, making it a significant public health concern. “Autism Celebration Day is an opportunity for us to recognise the unique strengths and abilities of individuals with autism and to reaffirm our commitment to creating a more inclusive and accepting society,” she added.

