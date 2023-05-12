World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

A team of the World Bank, funding agency for 24x7 canal-based water supply project, reviewed the ongoing project in the city. Team members asked officials concerned to speed up the work.

The World Bank team held a meeting with MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other senior officials, including Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, at the Head Office, Ranjit Avenue.

Sharing information regarding the meeting, Sandeep Rishi said the project was being implemented with the help of the World Bank to provide potable water to every household in Amritsar. Rishi claimed that the work of the project was going on at a fast pace and the team visits from time to time to keep a check on it.

The team members reviewed the ongoing project and asked officials about any difficulty in the work. They also gave instructions to officials of departments concerned regarding the project.

It is worth mentioning here that the first phase of the surface-based water project worth Rs 722 crore was inaugurated on February 22, 2020. The entire project would cost around Rs 2,200 crore.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, lending arm of the World Bank Group, is financing 70 per cent of the cost and the rest is being paid by the Punjab Government. A major share of funding would be used from the Amritsar Smart City Limited.

According to MC officials, a total of 88 overhead water tanks would fulfil the needs of the city under this project. The authorities would construct 51 new overhead water tanks in the city. Thirteen recently constructed overhead water tanks under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) would be used for the project. Apart from this, 24 old overhead water tanks would be repaired.