World Disability Day observed at GNDU Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

World Disability Day was observed in the Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), on Monday.

Prof Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, GNDU, welcomed the guests and highlighted the efforts made by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu in launching the BEd special education (MD) programme to produce special educators and making GNDU the first and only university in North India to have the course.

He said setting up of the state-of-the-art laboratories in the GNDU campus with specialisation in prosthetics and orthotics herald a modern treatment and rehabilitative modality.

He said to facilitate differently abled persons in carrying out their daily life skills, good quality facilities should be available. He also acknowledged the hard work of all those working at the grassroots level to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed on developing competencies in special educators. Students of all classes from BEd Special Education, MEd and BSc (ECCE) showcased their creativity by decorating the boards.