World Health Day: Experts' appeal to save air, water & soil from pollution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The district Health Department marked World Health Day on Thursday, wherein health experts made an appeal to save air, water and soil from pollution.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said most of the health issues being faced by people were a consequence of poor quality of air, water and soil.

He said people should try to reduce pollution of every kind so that situation is saved from getting worse. Experts stressed on the need to plant more trees and avoid burning of crop residue, plastic waste and other items.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh said people should also inculcate the habit of exercising daily, eating balanced and nutritious food.

In another event organised at Community Health Centre Mannawala, SMO Sumeet Singh said people should prefer seasonal vegetables and fruits to stay healthy.

Chief Khalsa Diwan, too, organised an event at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Airport Road, to sensitise students about the issue of pollution. Activities as poster making, slogan writing, poetry and declamation contest were also held.