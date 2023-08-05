 World Police and Fire Games: Wrestler Prabhpal receives warm welcome on arrival : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • World Police and Fire Games: Wrestler Prabhpal receives warm welcome on arrival

World Police and Fire Games: Wrestler Prabhpal receives warm welcome on arrival

Punjab Police Sub-Inspector wins two gold in 92-kg & 87-kg categories in Canada

World Police and Fire Games: Wrestler Prabhpal receives warm welcome on arrival

Wrestler Prabhpal Singh being welcomed at his native Khajala village in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

Wrestler Prabhpal Singh today received a warm welcome at his native Khajala on Friday after winning two gold medals in 92-kg freestyle and 87-kg Greco-Roman wrestling event in the World Police and Fire Games held in Canada.

Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police, Prabhpal Singh credited the success to his coaches and blessings of the almighty and his parents.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO joined the celebrations to greet the grappler. Notably, Khajala village falls in the Jandiala Guru Assembly Constituency from which Harbhajan represents. He said it was a matter of pride and honour that this young man of Jandiala constituency brought name and fame to his village and state.

The minister said the government was committed to provide all kinds of facilities to the players. He said the provision of 500 posts in the special cadre has been prepared for the best medal winning players including 40 deputy directors, 92 senior coaches, 138 coaches and 230 junior coaches.

#Canada #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, paves way for his reinstatement as MP

2
Trending

Embarrassing moments for Team India as Yuzi Chahal walks out to bat against Windies

3
Jalandhar

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

4
Haryana

Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police

5
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

6
Diaspora

SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

7
Punjab

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Nation

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

9
Haryana

Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him

10
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi’s remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

3 Army personnel killed in encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...

Top court stays Rahul’s conviction

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'

Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...

Rahul gains heft, to reclaim LS seat & contest elections

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections

Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately

SC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order

NUH FLARE-UP: Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Graft case: CBI grills Chandigarh cop for hours

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Man dies by suicide at Metro station

No relief for Sisodia in excise policy case

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

DC Sarangal visits flood-hit areas

Two parked buses catch fire

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off