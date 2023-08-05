World Police and Fire Games: Wrestler Prabhpal receives warm welcome on arrival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

Wrestler Prabhpal Singh today received a warm welcome at his native Khajala on Friday after winning two gold medals in 92-kg freestyle and 87-kg Greco-Roman wrestling event in the World Police and Fire Games held in Canada.

Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police, Prabhpal Singh credited the success to his coaches and blessings of the almighty and his parents.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO joined the celebrations to greet the grappler. Notably, Khajala village falls in the Jandiala Guru Assembly Constituency from which Harbhajan represents. He said it was a matter of pride and honour that this young man of Jandiala constituency brought name and fame to his village and state.

The minister said the government was committed to provide all kinds of facilities to the players. He said the provision of 500 posts in the special cadre has been prepared for the best medal winning players including 40 deputy directors, 92 senior coaches, 138 coaches and 230 junior coaches.

#Canada #Punjab Police