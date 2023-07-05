World Population Fortnight: Hospitals to offer free services on family planning, contraception

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

The Health Department organised a workshop here on Tuesday to mark ‘World Population Fortnight’. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said overpopulation is a serious problem for humanity today and it directly or indirectly gives rise to many evils in the society.

It is the cause of hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, drug abuse, poverty and all kinds of pollution and diseases, he said. He added that there is a need to make concerted efforts to control the human population.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Jaspreet Sharma said during the ‘World Population Fortnight’, people will be motivated for family planning in all the health centres across the district from June 27 to July 10.

He added that from July 11 to 24, people will be provided free family planning services — sterilisation, vasectomy, Copper-T, oral pills, etc. Special focus will be laid on providing family planning methods like Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) insertion, oral pills, condoms, tubectomy, vasectomy, etc.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan said it is necessary to control the increasing population, because if the family size is limited, it gets more opportunities for progress in society.