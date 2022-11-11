World Radiology Day observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

An event to mark World Radiology Day was organised by the Amritsar Radiology Forum at Government Medical College (GMC) here on Wednesday.

During the event, former head of the Radiology Department of the GMC and president of the forum Dr Ramesh Chander along with Dr Neelam Gauba and Dr Poonam Ohri highlighted the role of radiology in diagnostic techniques.

Dr Ramesh Chander also pointed out the misuse of radiology in conducting sex determination tests and stressed on ethical and legal practices of the science for the betterment of humankind.