World Radiology Day observed

Amritsar, November 10
An event to mark World Radiology Day was organised by the Amritsar Radiology Forum at Government Medical College (GMC) here on Wednesday.
During the event, former head of the Radiology Department of the GMC and president of the forum Dr Ramesh Chander along with Dr Neelam Gauba and Dr Poonam Ohri highlighted the role of radiology in diagnostic techniques.
Dr Ramesh Chander also pointed out the misuse of radiology in conducting sex determination tests and stressed on ethical and legal practices of the science for the betterment of humankind.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...