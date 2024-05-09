World Red Cross day: IRCA-Gurdaspur marks day with course on yoga

Gurdaspur, May 8
The Gurdaspur unit of Indian Red Cross Association (IRCA) celebrated the World Red-Cross Day by organising seminars and yoga courses in various schools and at their de-addiction centre today.
Romesh Mahajan, project director of the de-addiction centre, which treats drug addicts for free, said, “This annual celebration commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This day holds significance as it pays tribute to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Red Cross and Red Cross Crescent Movement across the world. This day is also dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts and other crises. It also serves as an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values upheld by the Red Cross.”
IRCA, Gurdaspur unit, organised seminars at the Little Flower Convent School and St Francis Convent School, Dera Baba Nanak. An ‘Art of Living’ session and a yoga therapy course was held for addicts undergoing treatment at the centre. Yoga trainers Amit Juneja and Shelly Mahant informed patients of the benefits of these exercises.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...