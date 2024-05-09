World Red Cross day: IRCA-Gurdaspur marks day with course on yoga

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 8

The Gurdaspur unit of Indian Red Cross Association (IRCA) celebrated the World Red-Cross Day by organising seminars and yoga courses in various schools and at their de-addiction centre today.

Romesh Mahajan, project director of the de-addiction centre, which treats drug addicts for free, said, “This annual celebration commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This day holds significance as it pays tribute to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Red Cross and Red Cross Crescent Movement across the world. This day is also dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts and other crises. It also serves as an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values upheld by the Red Cross.”

IRCA, Gurdaspur unit, organised seminars at the Little Flower Convent School and St Francis Convent School, Dera Baba Nanak. An ‘Art of Living’ session and a yoga therapy course was held for addicts undergoing treatment at the centre. Yoga trainers Amit Juneja and Shelly Mahant informed patients of the benefits of these exercises.

