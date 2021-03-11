World Sculpture Day: Masterwork fashioned with utmost attention to detail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

Celebrating International Sculpture Day, an exhibition of sculptures by artists from the city was opened by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition displays 25 art works by 21 artists and these works will be part of the IAFA collection. The artists were also honoured for their works at the exhibition.

Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, said sculptures had always remained the most ancient art form popular among artists. “We have had exceptional talent in this art genre in the city and we are encouraging young talent through regular workshops. Sculpture-making has changed form and medium through time, but its popularity remains same.

The exhibition has been put up to create awareness among the art patrons as well as visitors regarding the the kind of work that is being undertaken by some veteran and few new artists.” Prominent sculpture artist Narinder Singh, senior member of art gallery Mohinderjit Singh, who inaugurated the exhibition and Shivdev Singh, president, IAFA also appreciated the work displayed.

The gallery is already hosting its annual edition of All-India art exhibition and festival. The exhibition will remain open till May 2.