World social work day celebrated

GNDU celebrated World Social Work Day with two day event in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Amritsar: The Department of Sociology, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a two-day event on the eve of World Social Work Day. The theme of this year’s World Social Work Day was “Co-building a new eco- social world: leaving no one behind”. The members of SACH NGO conducted an awareness session regarding Covid pandemic and the precautionary measures to be taken care of were discussed. A poster making competition was organised in the department in which around 50 students from different departments participated. Prof Rajesh Kumar, Head, Department of Sociology awarded the winner teams with the certificates and saplings. Master of Social Work students performed a play “Buland Aawaaz” which highlights that Social work is a profession and not merely limited to charity and voluntary work. The play ended with a group dance performance which conveyed the message of women empowerment. In addition to it, a webinar which was held at Department of Sociology under the patronage of Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, GNDU Amritsar. The session began with the inaugural address of Prof Rajesh Kumar, Head, Department of Sociology. Prof Asutosh Pradhan expressed his views on “Networking for co- building a New Eco-Social World Order” and discussed about the involvement of stake holders for diverse settings and the relevance of social capital in bridging an elaborate network. Dr Aditya Parihar, Assistant Prof in Social Work proposed a vote of thanks for all guests and participants.

Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, conducted various programmes including poster making, debate and rangoli making competitions. In addition to that, visit of students to botanical museum, Guru Nanak Dev University was also organised. The event was sponsored by Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. Prof Saroj Arora, Co-ordinator of programme highlighted the role of science in upliftment of society and need for cultivation of scientific rationale in masses. The students from various departments of the university participated and were given cash prizes and certificates of participation. Kanika Sharma and Avantika Negi of Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences won the first and second prizes in poster making, respectively, whereas. Sazida Ansari (Department of Biotechnology) bagged the third prize. In debate competition, Shiwansh Sharma and Kaushiki Dhawan (Department of Electronics and Communication Technology) won the first prize whereas Sanidhya Sharma and Sneha Bhatia (Department of Electronics and Communication Technology) won the second prize. The third position in debate competition was secured by Pawani Sharma and Arun shree of Department of Physics. Richa Guleria and Shreya Sharma from Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences, Bhavna Thakur and Harleen Kaur from MYAS Department and Shivani Kanwar and Sameeksha from Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences, secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in rangoli making competition.

Students of Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School under Khalsa College Governing Council have bagged the top position in the flower competition. Khalsa College for Women Principal Dr Surinder Kaur and girls school Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal jointly informed that the students performed well while participating in ‘’Amritsar Flower Show-Spring 2020’’ organised by Botany Department and Botanical and Environmental Science Society of Khalsa College. Meanwhile, the Head of Botany Department of Khalsa College Dr Kirandeep Hundal informed about the seminar theme and the importance of spring. He said the competition was divided into seasonal flowers, varieties of roses, medicinal plants, foliage plants, school plants and indoor plants. More than 400 students from 27 schools and colleges displayed their art by decorating flower pots in a unique way. He said the students also participated in poster competitions and model competitions in Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Plant Tissue Culture.

