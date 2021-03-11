Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Senior Study II celebrated the World Technology Day. This day was first observed on 11th May’ 1999 and it was chosen because on this day India successfully broke into the elite group of countries with nuclear weapons. On May 11, 1998, India successfully conducted three nuclear tests at Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan, all were led by Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Kabir, a student of Class VI, wearing the attire of Robot educated his fellow classmates with his enactment of automation. A skit based on wonders of technology was presented by students. A knowledgeable video (by the teachers of IT Department) based on the new technology gadgets like Ameca, Door sensor, Holography, Automatic cleaner, Alexa, etc. was unveiled to enhance the awareness of the students.

Students get jobs

Students of BBKDAV College for Women were recruited in WIPRO in an online placement drive. Fifteen students of BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, will be now working with WIPRO, an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Students of BCA and BSC (IT) participated in an online placement drive in which the recruitment panel selected fifteen students. The selection procedure included aptitude test and technical test which was followed by HR interview. The company offered a annual pay package of Rs 1,85,856 to the students. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the selected students and acknowledged the efforts of Manoj Puri, Dean Placement, and the whole team of placement drive.

Seminar on health awareness

A team of doctors during an awareness seminar at Sri Ram Ashram School in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, held a health awareness seminar for students of Classes 7 th and 8. The seminar was about the ill-effects of excessive use of mobile phones and technology. Parents were also invited to attend the session. Dr Naresh Grover, a paediatrician along with his team Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi (Prof, Head of Department, Paediatrics, Government Medical College), Dr Ridhi Khanna (Medical Dietician and Wellness expert), Dr Sandeep Aggarwal (Assistant Prof, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, were invited as speakers. Dr Manmeet Sodhi guided the adolescents to restrict their screen time on mobile phones and television. “The constant use of mobile phones effects our vision but also gives disturbed sleep, lack of focus and increases tension and anxiety,” she said. Dr Naresh Grover said the trend of junk food results in negative health impact.