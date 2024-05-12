World technology Day observed

Amritsar: In a vibrant celebration of innovation and progress, Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, commemorated World Technology Day on Saturday. Both students and faculty came together to acknowledge the transformative power of technology in shaping our world and paving the way for a brighter future. The day commenced with an inspiring assembly where the students of Class IX staged a role play on the theme of "From Schools to Startups: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate". The students emphasized the pivotal role of technology in driving global advancements across various fields. President Balbir Bajaj congratulated everyone and said the school's activities are designed to foster creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills among the student body. From robotics demonstrations to coding challenges, students enjoy hands-on experiences. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan expressed gratitude to all the students for their enthusiastic participation and reiterated the school's commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech-savvy and socially conscious leaders.

Mother’s Day function at Bhavans

Bhavans SL Public School celebrated Mother's Day on May 11 with director-principal Dr Anita Bhalla and the management committee attending the function. The teachers of Shivalik House of the school organised a special programme. Director-principal Dr Anita Bhalla welcomed chief guest Ragini Sharma, director finance, Amritsar Groups of Colleges. The teachers of Shivalik House heartily congratulated Bhavans director-principal. Ragini Sharma said every child should be educated through her NGO Jagriti. Some mothers also performed along with their children. Addressing the gathering, principal Dr Bhalla said mother is another form of God. Raman, a student of Muskaan School, presented a song dedicated to all moms. Various competitions were organised for the entertainment of the mothers. Mothers were given different tags, such as Ms Punctual mother, Ms High heels, Ms Beautiful smile. A poem and song dedicated to the mother was presented by the children of Shivalik House, after which a dance competition was also organized.

Students awarded scholarships

Students of Khalsa College have brought glory to the college and their parents by securing good marks in the Class III religious exam, which is conducted every year by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Fortytwo students of the college achieved success by getting good marks and 14 students, who scored more than 70 per cent marks, were also awarded scholarship. Students studying in Class BA of the college participated in the exam and 42 of them passed with good marks and 14 scored over 70 per cent and got scholarships, the total amount of which comes to Rs 43,400.

World Veterinary Day

Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised a World Veterinary Day programme on the theme of "Veterinarians are essential health workers". College Principal Dr Harish Kumar Verma and Professor Dr NK Singh, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, presided over the technical session. Dr Verma said the day was observed in the year 2000 for the first time. Dr NK Singh highlighted the economic loss caused to farmers due to parasitic infestation and emphasized on adopting effective control measures. He said tick resistance is a major problem in dairy animals and farmers are always troubled by ticks as they spread diseases and reduce productivity. He also emphasized the importance of food security for a healthy society. The managing director of the college, Dr S K Nagpal felicitated students for best poster, rangoli and photography on a theme. Dr Nagpal said such programmes bridge the gap between veterinarians and society, which is beneficial for both. He said vets understand the needs of society while vets gain knowledge for better management of animals through such seminars.