World Tourism Day observed

Amritsar, September 27

The district administration organised an event at Jallianwala Bagh here on Wednesday to mark the World Tourism Day. The celebration was organised by Punjab Tourism under the aegis of Union Ministry of Tourism in which students of various schools and college along with NCC cadets participated.

Industry expert Gurinder Singh Johal, Managing Director, Discover Punjab Tours and Travels, addressed the students about the importance of tourism, culture and Swachhta Pakhwara.

Piyush Kapoor, general secretary, Amritsar Hotel and Restaurant Association, informed the students regarding the opportunities and potential of India as a sustainable tourism destination.

Meanwhile, the Department of Travel and Tourism of DAV College, Amritsar, is also organising a week-long programme to commemorate the World Tourism Day, which is observed on September 27.

Addressing the students, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the joy of exploring the world is like nothing else. Experiencing different cultures, heritage, traditions and people of various countries helps us to broaden our perspective, he said.

