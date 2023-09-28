World Tourism Day observed

Amritsar, September 27
The district administration organised an event at Jallianwala Bagh here on Wednesday to mark the World Tourism Day. The celebration was organised by Punjab Tourism under the aegis of Union Ministry of Tourism in which students of various schools and college along with NCC cadets participated.
Industry expert Gurinder Singh Johal, Managing Director, Discover Punjab Tours and Travels, addressed the students about the importance of tourism, culture and Swachhta Pakhwara.
Piyush Kapoor, general secretary, Amritsar Hotel and Restaurant Association, informed the students regarding the opportunities and potential of India as a sustainable tourism destination.
Meanwhile, the Department of Travel and Tourism of DAV College, Amritsar, is also organising a week-long programme to commemorate the World Tourism Day, which is observed on September 27.
Addressing the students, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the joy of exploring the world is like nothing else. Experiencing different cultures, heritage, traditions and people of various countries helps us to broaden our perspective, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...
PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...