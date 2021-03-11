Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Holy Heart Presidency School participated in the 18th World Unity And Peace Festival, an online event, organised by City Montessori School, Lucknow and emerged victorious. Presidians competed against students from schools across Russia, Japan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and India and outshone all other participants. Mannat Chauhan participated in My Dream Canvas- poster making competition, Sanmit in The Artsy Lens- photography competition, and Mannatpreet Kaur, Hardik Sharma, Pratham Vinayak, Driti Bhatia, Jahnvi, Nikita, Lavanya Sharma, Manreet Kaur, Ravdeep Kaur and Dhruv participated in Opera House-Drama competition and bagged first prize in their respective events. Manroopbir Singh and Harish Saini participated in Appstract – Video Game Creation competition while Mannat Gulati, Manreet Kaur, Gargi, Mantaj, Nadarpreet Kaur, Myra, Jasleen, Pawandeep, Jai Kapoor and Harshit took part in Euphoric Trills – Western Group Singing competition and clinched second position in their respective events. Mannatdeep Kaur won third position in World Parliament Paper Presentation competition.

Placement camp organised

A placement and self-employment awareness camp was organised by the Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of the Guru Nanak Dev University for the students of the Lifelong Learning Department of the University in coordination with District Bureau of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Amritsar. The objective of the programme was to make the students aware about various Govt schemes related to skill development and financial assistance to start a business. Suresh Chander (Functional Manager, DIC), Jasbir Singh Gill, District Guidance Counsellor, Education Department, Pawan Kalia, Director, RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes), Chaman Lal, Asst Dist Manager, SC Corporation and Amrit Saini, Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow participated in the awareness camp and guided the students regarding various schemes of Govt of India and State Govt. More than 200 students were apprised of the various Govt. schemes for self-employment and financial assistance.

GBL Programme at Cambridge int’l

Students of Cambridge International School explored AGC Agro Farm to mark the beginning of garden-based learning programmes by AGC in which the students got the insight of things related to agriculture such as they experienced live crop demonstrations, protected cultivation of flowers and vegetables. The main objective behind taking students to the visit was to go beyond academics by providing them training on kitchen garden, hydroponics and vermicomposting. It gave them a practical perspective on the internal working of the Department of Agriculture providing them an opportunity to learn practically through interaction. The students also learned the techniques of harvesting by having a practical exposure harvesting the tomatoes. They learned how they can use these techniques for their home garden. Ragini Sharma (Director Finance, AGC) said that from an agricultural standpoint, we want children to be knowledgeable about local agriculture and garden-based learning provides students with opportunities to interact with nature on a personal level that promotes positive behaviour changes.

Students watch play Faasle

Girls of Sarup Rani Mahila College saw a special show of play Faasle at Punjab Natsala. On this occasion, the college’s head of Punjabi department Dr Sarghi, Dr Harjeet Kaur were present along with the students. The play is written by Shiromani playwright Jatinder Brar. This play has been adapted into a book published in 2003. Brar’s book Faasle has been included in the syllabus of BA (Punjabi) 2nd year by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). This is Brar’s first book to be included in the academic curriculum. The play was written in 1993. Till date, it has completed more than 200 shows across the country. Back in 1993, when India was going through a technological boom, the play was written as a message on the distance between countries, cities, places and the growing distance between humans. It is a critical commentary on how we have access to technology and communication.

Industrial visit for students

The Department of Lifelong Learning, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, organised an industrial visit for the students of Diploma in Fashion and Textile Designing and Diploma in Fashion Designing. About 30 students accompanied by the teachers of the department visited three industries of city. The students saw the demonstration of weaving, digital printing and embroideries at these places. The students and teachers interacted with the staff and management of these organisations to know the intricacies of the various aspects of textile printing. In textile printing, they demonstrated to the students from the first and the final stage of entire screen-printing process of both flatbed and rotary printing. Students were also exposed to various weaving techniques carried out by the machines. The state of the art digital printed was also demonstrated to the students. Students also learnt embroidery techniques through machines on various types of fabric.