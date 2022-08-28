Worm found in GNDU hostel food; mess contractor fined

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Students of girls’ hostel No.4 on the GNDU campus once again complained of insect-infested food being served in the hostel mess as they claimed that a worm was found in the lunch served on Friday. Though authorities concerned were immediately reported and a team of officials came to check the food, the students demanded that strict action must be taken against the mess contractor.

“This was the second instance of worm being found in the food as five days back a worm was found in chana (chickpeas) served in the mess. The issue is of grave importance as it involves a health risk to students,” said one of the students at the hostel, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Dr Pooja Chadha, warden of Hostel No.4, said a medical team comprising doctors from the university health centre and university officials had been conducting regular visits to hostel and canteen kitchen after the reported incident of a worm found a few days ago. “We have been keeping a track of the hygiene conditions at the hostel mess and canteen. The mess contractor has been fined Rs 2,000 for gross negligence in maintaining food hygiene, which according to our regulations is the maximum fine we can levy. Also, we have invited students to become a member of the mess food committee to involve them in the process of keeping a check on food quality and hygiene conditions,” she said.

Though she claims that this is the first instance of food contamination at hostel No.4 mess, previously in different instances, a lizard and worms were found in hostel food mess. At that time, students had lodged an official complaint with the campus authorities.