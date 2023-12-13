Writers, artists bid farewell to Pakistani poet Ahmed Salim

Amritsar, December 12
Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, and Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh, Amritsar, in a joint meeting expressed grief over the passing away of Pakistani poet Ahmed Salim here. Calling him a symbol of love and progress of Lehnda Punjab, members of writers and artist fraternity in the city remembered his work and contribution in shaping the literary landscape of both sides of the border.
“Ahmed Salim was a noted Punjabi poet, archivist and co-founder of the South Asian Resource and Research Centre. He was also a champion of peace. He is remembered for spreading the message of harmony and friendship in both the Punjabs and strengthening the bonds of friendship. He was ill for some time and now has bid farewell to this mortal world,” said Ramesh Yadav, president, Folklore Research Academy.
Born on January 26, 1945, in Miana Gondal, undivided Punjab, he worked as a bank employee and later became a teacher. He was also a member of the National Awami Party in 1969-70. He served a brief term in jail in 1971 for writing poems on the struggle for independence of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). As a Punjabi language activist, he earned a lot of respect. During the Bangladesh crisis, he openly spoke in favour of the Bengali language and people.
