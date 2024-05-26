Writers pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

A delegation of writers and thinkers from Folklore research Akademi and Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh visited the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to pray for peace between India and Pakistan. A gesture of peace, they also urged the government of both countries to keep the people-to-people interaction open. The delegation was led by National General Secretary of Progressive Writers Association. Sukhdev Singh Sirsa, Punjab President Prof. Surjit Judge, General Secretary Dr. Kuldeep Singh Deep, Folklore Research Academy President Ramesh Yadav, General Secretary Satish Jhigan and others.

“Due to the unwarranted partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, Punjabi people in the two countries were forced to part ways, but they have similar social and religious customs and common aspirations. To maintain the sense of commonality, voices are being raised continuously and efforts are made to strengthen the relationship between citizens of two nations, so that mutual fraternal relationship remains. Our visit was aimed to pray for better future for both countries,” said Sukhdev Singh Sirsa.

He said that people have immense respect for the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev, because in it there is mention of mutual association in the hope of the welfare of the people.

