 Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU : The Tribune India

Delegates of the Y-20 event pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Panelists and delegates of G20 countries, who are to participate in the Y-20 Consultation Summit being hosted by Guru Nanak Dev University from March 15-17, on Tuesday were welcomed as they arrived on campus.

Ahead of three days of academic seminars and lectures, the delegates at the summit paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib where they were honoured by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabadhak Committee. They also visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid their respects to the memorial.

Earlier, addressing the press the meet programme, Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, shared that the focus of the Y20 events would be on youth.

Naveen Kumar, a representative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, said the scope of the Y20 events was to encourage global partnerships and employment opportunities for youth. “Forty-eight students from Punjab, who have been shortlisted in the run-up to Y-20 from GNDU-affiliated and constituent colleges, will be participating in Y-20 events,” he said.

“Youth 20 (Y-20) is an official engagement group for youth from all G20 member countries for having dialogues and discussions with each other. Y20 encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness on global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate and reach a consensus. It’s a great opportunity for the youth of Punjab to engage on issues including scope of employment opportunities on a global level, agro-tech advancements and realise the opportunities of global collaborations. Mass exodus of youth from Punjab is a big issue and we hope to engage them with productive outcomes,” he said.

The university will also focus on possible international collaborations in the field of nanotechnology, robotics, agro-tech, megatronics, real estate, architecture and tourism.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Higher Education Minister, the Secretary, Higher Education, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu will also participate in this event.

