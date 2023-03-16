Y20 at GNDU: Agri-tech, youth migration remain key issues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Scholars from various national and international institutions addressed the youth from India and other countries as the Y20 Consultation Summit was inaugurated by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today at GNDU.

More than 50 international and a large number of national delegates from G20 and other countries deliberated in the four sessions dedicated to agricultural, future in industry and global opportunities in jobs market.

Bains said the youth is the key of success for every nation and education is a weapon in the hands of every nation that is essential for all round development and growth of every country.

International delegates at GNDU on Wednesday. Tribune photo

The panelists deliberated on issues such as genetically modified crops, receding groundwater level, conservation of soil in an early session on agri-tech and future of agriculture. They discussed the Government of India’s policy towards genetically modified crops and how the increased effect of climate change and urbanisation are creating the need for food innovation and conservation.

In the second session of the day on global job opportunities, international panelist finance management expert and academician from Finland Dr Shab Hundal stressed on the need to slow down youth migration and need for creating job creators rathan job seekers.

In the third session on nanotechnology and metatronics, the panelist recommended that the youth should make themselves aware on artificial intelligence-based research and technology. All panelists recommended that the governments of G20 countries should devise a policy of inviting visionary ideas from their young population before making a policy, which will also strengthen the democratic traditions of G20 nations.

Education Minister and MLA Dr Vijay Pratap honoured the panelists by presenting them with a phulkari shawl and memento. The day ended with a cultural program at Golden Jubilee Convention Centre.