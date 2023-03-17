Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) that hosted a day-long panel discussion of delegates from G-20 countries at the Y-20 Consultation Summit, is in the process of documenting the outcomes and policy draft on possible collaborations in the field of academics and knowledge sharing.

Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs of the university, said GNDU is looking forward to collaborate with countries in the field of data-driven farm tech, changing material technology, nanotechnology and Artificial Intelligence-based research. “Since GNDU is going to adopt the NEP 2020 from the 2023-24 session, we will be focusing on 50% teaching-based hands in training, skill enhancement and emphasis on practical subjects to increase the employability of youth. This particular topic was stressed upon in one of the sessions on global job opportunities, where the international experts agreed that we need to create an interface between market and theory. We will be creating incubation units in campus, especially for subjects that require technical knowledge, so that students can acquaint themselves with real-life market situations,” shared Prof Behl.

The GNDU impetus on agriculture technology and research on crop diversification in the last few years will also be at the forefront of possible international collaborations. “It was agreed upon that data-driven farming is the future, so we are looking towards working in the field of AI, agri-tech, hydroponics, developing low-cost drone technology and research in primary sector, i.e, agriculture. It is the need of the hour, crop diversification and sustainable farming will be the focus of research,” said Prof Behl.

The university hosted 12 international speakers from countries like France, Japan, Finland, UK, Australia and South Africa. It also hosted 25 international delegates for the Y20 sessions.